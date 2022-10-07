A Twitch streamer was left shocked after her livestream was interrupted as her family got evicted from their home.

Sam Seum, who has more than 80,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform, left her stream abruptly on Wednesday (5 October) and looked concerned while talking to somebody off-camera before simply saying, “I have to go, sorry.”

She immediately closed out her stream without providing information on what was happening, but it was a cause for concern.

Soon after, Seum took to her Twitter to give her concerned viewers and community an update, saying that she and her family “ have nowhere to go.”

“My pride has stopped me from ever asking for help, but today during [the] stream, my family and I were evicted from our home. we have nowhere to go, and I am asking for any kind of help… I am so embarrassed and absolutely lost…,” she captioned her post, accompanied by a Gofundme link that has raised over $36,500 at the time of writing.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In another tweet, she explained that she has been in contact with the VA to try to get “transitional housing,” but there’s no way for them to move back into their home, even if they pay what they owe.

“ I just need a home for my family,” Seum wrote.

Later on, she shared a series of videos explaining the situation, noting that she is feeling “frazzled” and “distraught” over the situation.

Seum said that the sheriffs turned up to their home and told them to “grab their things and leave,” although they didn’t receive the 3-day notice they were told they would get.

The creator hasn’t provided an update about the situation since, but on Thursday, she did say she was on the way to TwitchCon in San Diego.

The trip had already been paid for, and she had paid for activations she had to work at the event.

“if you see me, please don’t feel like you’re bothering me if you want to say hello. I will be very, very sensitive this weekend because I am so vulnerable right now, but being surrounded by love this weekend will be such a welcome feeling,” she tweeted.

It’s unclear what Seum will do after the event, but several people online have reached out to help and extended an arm for her husband, who is actively applying for IT jobs.

Indy100 reached out to Seum for comment via email.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

