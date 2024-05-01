Grandma with Alzheimer's only remembers Sam Thompson and wants to meet him

TikTokers are on a quest to get former Made in Chelsea star and Hits radio host Sam Thompson to notice a viral clip doing the rounds online.

TikTok user Clo (@chloerebecca1993x) took to the platform with a series of snaps of her grandma who has late-stage Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive condition, which means the symptoms develop gradually over many years and eventually become more severe. It affects multiple brain functions, according to the NHS.

The wholesome string of photos shows the grandma at various hospital appointments with a pillow featuring Thompson's face.

"For some reason, he's the only one she remembers," Clo wrote as the text overlay on one photo. "We think it's because he has a look of my grandad who we lost in Covid."

Clo told her 600,000 viewers that her grandma carries the pillow with her every day and "everywhere she goes".

In the caption, Clo said Thompson acknowledged the other video.

"I know he has a busy life, but I just want to be able to do one last thing for my grandma," she penned. "Alzheimer’s is the most cruelest disease I have ever known."

"To see her smile and recognise him makes my life," the TikToker continued, urging people to tag Thompson, his girlfriend Zara McDermott and best friend Pete Wicks.

The comments were soon flooded with fellow users on the quest to get Thompson's attention.

"I’ve sent this to a friend of mine who knows Zara, fingers crossed. Sending lots of love," one wrote, while another added: "This lady is my neighbour!! Miss waving to her through the window. I know she loved Sam Thompson."

A. third added: "I have sent an email to staying relevant HQ in the hope the producers may see this and pass it along to Sam!! It was worth a shot, my grandma also has Alzheimer’s, sending my love to you all."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "I just know the second Sam sees this he’s turning up at her door."

Indy100 reached out to Sam Thompson's representative.

