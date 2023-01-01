Town's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled due to ‘masturbating’ walrus

In what has to be the greatest New Year’s Eve story we’ve ever seen, a town in the UK was forced to cancel its fireworks display because of the presence of a masturbating walrus.

Scarborough residents missed out on the chance to see a display after an unexpected guests arrived in the harbour on Friday night (December 30).

The Arctic walrus is named Thor, and is thought to be the same creature which had previously been spotted on the coast of Hampshire earlier in the month.

Thor has been raising eyebrows ever since he turned up. He was cordoned off by local authorities, and was reportedly spotted masturbating during his time relaxing on the harbour.

Due to his surprise appearance, wildlife charity British Divers Marine Life Association advised Scarborough Council to cancel its planned fireworks display in order to avoid distressing the animal.

The council said it was ‘disappointed’ by the situation but said that Thor’s safety ‘took precedence’.

Only, the animal then took off after resting for a few days and swam into the sea before midnight – meaning that the town could have held its fireworks display after all.

Resident Richard Coulson, 51, told the PA news agency about seeing the animal: “I live just round the corner from where it actually is and the traffic up and down our road – it’s just like a summer’s day, it really is absolutely teeming with cars and people. It’s amazing how much attention it’s brought.

“It’s been well protected – it’s been cordoned off so you can’t get within 20 feet of it.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen one. It’s huge. We see seals quite regularly round Scarborough coastline but something of that size, it’s enormous.

“You respect nature when you see something of that size. Its tusks are bigger than my arms.”

