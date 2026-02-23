The 2026 BAFTAs brought a lot of surprises. Marty Supreme went 0 for 11 in every category it was nominated, One Battle After Another clocked several major awards, and a rising star fought off Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet to win 'Best Actor'.

Robert Aramayo, who also won the EE Rising Star Award on the night, was the star of I Swear, a biographical drama film centred around the life of John Davidson, a now-highly-praised Tourette's campaigner.

The story follows Davidson on his journey from misunderstood school boy, coping with the reality of his condition in the 1980s when it was largely misunderstood, to Tourette's syndrome educator for the masses - even securing an MBE from the late Queen.

Aramayo, also known for previous roles in the likes of Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, plays Davidson, alongside Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullan in supporting roles.

The film also won two British Independent Film Awards, including another accolade for Aramayo's leading role, and 'Best Casting'.

"One of the most heart warming true stories, ever loved every bit of it", one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer wrote, where the film has racked up a 100 per cent score.

"This is an absorbing, compassionate film", a critic echoed, while a third called the story "profound".

Here's what to know about how you can watch it...

Studio Canal

How to watch 'I Swear'

'I Swear' is still being shown in cinemas across the UK, so check out your nearest venue for more accurate timings.

If you're unable to get to the cinema, it's also available to watch on a rental basis through Prime Video (£13.99), Curzon Home Cinema (£5), and Sky Store (£4.99).

It's thought that it will make its official Netflix debut on 10 March, where it will be free to stream.

