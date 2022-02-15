A mum has gone viral after showcasing her son's lavish packed lunch including lobster and macaroons.

Instagrammer Tiffany Keene (@real.at.tiffanys) regularly shares recipe content and her son's elaborate mouthwatering school lunches.

In the viral clip, Tiffany stunned her 10,000 followers by sharing a particularly special lunchbox to mark her son's "9th golden birthday" – when the age corresponds to their birthdate (turning nine on Feb 9).

The elaborate spread consisted of a lobster and shrimp wrap (her son's favourite), macaroons, crackers and sparkling water. Tiffany explained: "This boy loves seafood, so I had to make sure to incorporate it in his lunch today."

It wasn't just the food that garnered attention. The mum was praised for his immaculate attention to detail, having wrapped the main in gold paper. "I even spray-painted his sparkling water gold to match the theme," she added and completed the packed lunch with gold cutlery.

Tiffany also added a birthday card and gold bows for nine-year-old Cruz.

"I made sure I had everything gold, from utensils to napkins. I even wrote in gold for his note – so, yes, gold everything. Happy Golden Birthday, Cruz," she said.

"He's going to be so excited today when he opens his lunch and sees that his sandwich is even wrapped in gold."

Viewers were in awe of the mum's incredible birthday creation and turned to the comments to show appreciation.



One said, "This WHOLE Golden Lunch situation is everything Also, Happy Birthday!!"



Another added, "Good job mama, he's going to feel so special!"

The golden packed lunch was so good that attention poured over to Facebook when Cruz's father Nathan shared his wife's spread in a Facebook group titled "What's in your lunchbox?"

"I wanted to show you guys the 24K gold lunch my wife made for our son's golden birthday," explained the proud husband.

You can watch the video here.

