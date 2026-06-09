Netflix shares first look at Scooby-Doo live-action pup – and fans are all saying the same thing

Netflix has offered a first look at the dog set to play Scooby-Doo in its hotly anticipated live-action remake — and while plenty of viewers are calling it adorable, it's also sparked an unexpected online debate.

Scooby-Doo has been a pop culture staple for over 50 years. It has expanded into three big-screen films, multiple TV spin-offs, and nearly 40 straight-to-home releases. Now, Scooby-Doo: Origins takes things in a new direction, bringing the iconic mystery-solving dog into live action for the very first time.

A newly released trailer for the 2027 series shows the iconic mystery-solving pup wandering through woodland before crossing paths with Shaggy, played by Tanner Hagen.

The show also stars Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

But it's the dog himself that has stolen attention online – and that's where the debate starts.

As we know, Scooby-Doo has always been portrayed as a lanky Great Dane, but viewers are questioning whether the production has actually cast the right breed.

Some fans have suggested the new on-screen version looks more like a retriever-type dog than the famously oversized hound, sparking debate across social media.

Steve Dietl, Netflix





One person called the pup "clearly some sort of retriever".

"This is a Labrador," another simply claimed.





Meanwhile, many more jumped to the production's defence...

"This is what a great dane puppy looks like," one jumped in.

"This is what a chocolate great dane puppy looks like," another chimed in.

Meanwhile, another said it was "very concerning no one knows what a Great Dane puppy looks like".

Netflix describes Scooby-Doo: Origins as a "modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog."

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," the synopsis reads.

"Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Indy100 reached out to Netflix for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.