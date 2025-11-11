Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend, and don't we know it. Judging by the star-studded snaps, it seemed the entire celebrity world had made an appearance.

The milestone celebration was hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Beverly Hills mansion and planned by party guru Mindy Weiss.

The James Bond-themed bash reportedly went down a treat, though it caused a bit of chaos too. Police were said to have been called following multiple noise complaints and due to the large fake hedges outside the property, which apparently had no permit.

Naturally, the Kardashian clan were in attendance, although many were left wondering if Rob Kardashian made an appearance, given the lack of photos.

Among those in attendance were Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hailey Bieber, Tyler Perry, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Kathy Hilton, Vin Diesel, Rich Paul and Chris Rock.

Beyoncé, her mother Tina Knowles and Jay Z were also present. The musical elite didn’t hold back either, with Adele, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and Justin Bieber all in attendance, while Bruno Mars reportedly performed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also spotted, with Harry wearing a poppy, a symbol of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future. Fans were left curious, however, when the couple’s photo was later removed from Jenner’s Instagram photo dump.

The billionaire contingent was also impressive, with Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates rubbing shoulders with guests at Bezos’ mansion.

As for any glimpse into the party on The Kardashians’ reality show, fans may be disappointed. A source told People that "there were no TV cameras filming," and the party was "just all about celebrating Kris."

I suppose we’ll have to wait and see…

