Kim Kardashian has shared an emotional montage documenting the run-up to her bar exam, vowing that she is not giving up.

The eight-minute video, posted to her socials on Sunday (16 November), shows Kardashian breaking down in tears before flashing back to footage recorded two weeks before the exam.

"I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between. On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end," she penned.

@kimkardashian I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between. On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.

The Skims mogul went on to stress that she has no intention of abandoning her "dream," adding: "I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there."

The montage shows Kardashian writing notes on a whiteboard, sitting through intense study sessions, and tackling four-hour multiple-choice practice blocks, all while pushing through "disc issues" with her back.

The day before the exam, she tried to stay positive, admitting: "I feel good, like I feel prepared."

However, earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share that she is not a lawyer yet after failing the notoriously difficult exam.

The California bar includes a 90-minute performance section, 200 multiple-choice questions, and five one-hour essays. Around 16,000 people sit the exam each year, according to the California State Bar.

