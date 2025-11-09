Kim Kardashian remains hopeful after failing bar exam following six-year journey

Kim Kardashian has shared with fans that she's "not a lawyer yet" after failing the California bar exam.

The notoriously difficult test includes a 90-minute performance section, 200 multiple-choice questions and five one-hour essays. Around 16,000 people sit the exam each year, according to the California State Bar.

In a candid Instagram Story post, the Skims founder revealed her results. And despite falling short, it doesn’t appear to be slowing Kardashian down any time soon.

"Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote, referring to her role in Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination."

She went on to thank everyone who has "supported and enouraged" her along the way, before signing off with a determined message.

"Failing short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!" she added.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It didn't take long for social media to react to the news. One user wrote: "At least she’s owning it. Most people fail quietly, Kim fails publicly and turns it into a motivational quote. Say what you want, but her PR game is undefeated."

Another added: "People give her s***, but I think it's cool that she refuses to give up on this. More impressive than anything I've ever done."

A third commented: "CA dropped the bar exam from three days to two days a few years ago. CA is the hardest bar exam in the country. Never give up. Kudos for her warrior spirit."

Kardashian previously celebrated a milestone in her legal studies back in 2021, when she passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt.

At the time, she posted on X/Twitter: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she continued. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

