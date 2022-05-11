Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) called the police over the weekend because a person, or persons, wrote the senator a message in chalk on the sidewalk outside her home.

“Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —> vote yes, clean up your mess,” the message written in blue, pink, white, and yellow chalk read.

The WHPA stands for the Women's Health Protection Act, legislation that would codify the right to an abortion and outlaw restrictions on health care providers and clinics that perform abortions.

Collins, 69, reported the chalk message to Bangor city police on Saturday morning who responded to the call and requested the Department of Public Works wash the message away.



"We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said according to the Bangor Daily News.



“The message was not overtly threatening,” Wade Betters a spokesperson for the city of Bangor told the Bangor Daily News. But according to CNN, Collins office said they've been advised by Capitol Police to "notify the local police department when there is activity directed at her around her home."

The message pleading with Collins to vote 'yes' on the WHPA comes after a leaked Supreme Court draft revealed the Court's intent to overturn Roe v. Wade the 1973 precedent that made abortion legal in the US.

Collins has faced scrutiny from people because she voted to confirm Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Last week the Maine Senator said she felt the draft opinion "completely inconsistent" with things Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch had "said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office."

The WHPA is expected to be voted on by the Senate on Wednesday

