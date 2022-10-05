An astrology TikToker went viral after highlighting the four zodiac star signs that the most sinister serial killers share.

Lauren Elaine Skirvin took to her platform to share a list of the notorious murderers whose sun signs fall under Virgo, Sagittarius, Gemini, or Pisces.

"For those of you that don't believe in astrology, how can you explain how there [are] only four signs included in this long list? That's wild," she said.

"The next craziest part is that there is one sign from each element. For fire signs, it's Sagittarius; for air signs, it's Gemini; for water signs, it's Pisces. And for earth signs, it's Virgo."

Skirvin pointed out that "Virgo" pops up the most on the list of serial killers.

Ed Gein and 'Boston Strangler' Albert DeSalvo, the Boston Strangler, are both Virgos, a sign that is likened to measured attention to detail.

"You know they're bleaching those crime scenes within an inch of their lives," Skirvin said before she added that the sign is filled with "perfectionists."

The next sign that appeared the most on the list is Gemini, followed by Pisces.

"Jeffrey Dahmer, who is the subject of the new Netflix limited series Dahmer, is a Gemini. Pisces is surprising to nobody either because they let s*** build up, and then they explode," she said.

The "Son of Sam" David Berkowitz is also a Gemini, while John Wayne Gacy and Richard "The Night Stalker" Ramirez are both Pisces.

Sagittarius appeared on the list the least amount of times, but Ed Kemper and Ted Bundy share the sign.

Skirvin explained that Sagittarians are known for being "chaotic and impulsive."

What surprised Skirvin the most was that the star sign "Scorpio" - arguably the most despised sign in the zodiac - wasn't on the list.

"However, a name missing from this list is the Zodiac killer, who a team of codebreakers has decided was Gary Frances Poste," she said.

"We don't know if that's true or not, but if it's true, he is a Scorpio," she continued before adding: "Have you ever seen a Scorpio pop off? It is so frightening."

Skirvin's video, which was viewed more than 6.2 million times, also inspired her to post a follow-up after a commenter noted that Virgo, Gemini, Pisces, and Sagittarius are mutable signs, which are signs that end the four seasons.

Using TikTok's greenscreen feature, she shared an excerpt from an article that LiveAboutDotCom published to reference the characteristics of mutable signs.

A mutable sign is an "adaptable chameleon" who can "take on different personas," the piece suggested.

And in a subsequent video, Skirvin shared that there was an error on the serial killers' list, explaining that people informed her that Alton Coleman is a Scorpio and not a Sagittarius.

Skirvin further said that the names on the list are "cherry-picked" and aren't representative of all serial killers.

According to research by the site Zodiac Sign last year, Cancer, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Scorpio were represented by nearly 40 per cent of serial killers.

