If you've been on TikTok in the past few days then you might have seen a video or two about Shein erasers because...well, they look like sex toys.

In case you aren't aware Shein is a Chinese fast fashion brand that operates worldwide but has become a sensation on TikTok where you can find thousands of reviews of their products which mostly consist of, yep, you guessed it clothes.

However, one item has caught people's attention which isn't an item of clothing at all. It's an eraser, like the ones you would have used in schools to rub out pencil marks. Except this doesn't like any old eraser that you would have found on the end of a pencil for instance.

No, this eraser is...how shall we say...far more phallic looking. In fact, it looks like a vibrator or a dildo and has led people to post reaction videos on TikTok after they saw what the item looked like.

In case you are wondering TikTok user @lindsayfirko1 has brought a Shein eraser and yes it does work but she does say in the comments that: "no, it doesn't vibrate."

This doesn't appear to be an honest mistake because there is definitely a theme going on in a lot of their product designs.

