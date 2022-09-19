An Australian man, who claims to be the illegitimate of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles, says he still seeks answers regardless of whether his alleged father is King.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day was born in April 1966 and was adopted by a family who had connections to Buckingham Palace. His firm beliefs prompted him to go to the Australian High Court following three failed legal efforts to prove it. He believes that he was conceived when the royal couple was 17 and 18 years old.

In a recent interview with 7NEWS, Simon said he is not intimidated by Charles' new status, adding: "Like I said, the mountain doesn't change, it's still a mountain.

"I'm going to climb it, so - I've got to climb it to get over it, that's the way it is."

Simon's wife added that they "appreciate the opportunity to let him know that we haven't given up.

"We have not given up, and we will address him via law L.A.W and lore L.O.R.E."

Simon also said "it's frustrating" how much work he still had to do, adding: "To me, there's a mountain in front of me, whether it's male or female, whether it's the Queen or whether it's Charles, I've still got that mountain to climb to get to the truth,

"And that's what it's about, is the truth."

He described his plans for the future as "business as usual", with plans of "going back to the court at some point."



"Obviously, they aren't simple moves, so they'll a bit of discussion with some legal experts outside of myself and my wife.



"And we will be heading back to court to push for the DNA and to push for the answers.

"There's no point in me going anywhere with Anscestor.com, I'll get laughed at by the Judges."

He continued: "The truth needs to be told," adding, "Ok, you want to hold me to account, then he needs to be honest, and he needs to come forward. I think if he wants the respect of the Commonwealth, that's one thing he needs to do is clear this up."

Simon has previously shared several photos as "proof" to his Facebook page. However, Charles and Camilla have never responded to or acknowledged his claims.

