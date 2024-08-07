Simone Biles' captures hearts with 'beautiful' comment about her adopted parents

US gold gymnast Simone Biles captured the hearts of people across the world with a wholesome comment she made during an interview.

During her sit down with Today Show's Hoda Kotb on 6 August, the pair unpacked Biles' incredible Olympics performance in Paris.

"You were someone who dreamt of being a gymnast, and you're here today," Kotb said to Biles. "So if you had to answer this question: 'If not for blank, I would not be here today.' If not for blank ... who's that person?"



Biles poignantly responded: "If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn't be here today."

Host Kotb was taken aback by the athlete's answer before saying: "That is so beautiful."

It didn't take long for viewers to comment on the sweet interaction, with one writing: "Hoda’s pause spoke beautifully. Got me Teary-eyed."

Another added: "A beautiful question and a beautiful answer."

Meanwhile, a third highlighted: "That answer was so special for both Simone and Hoda. Crying in the club."

Kotb first became a mother in 2017 when she adopted Haley Joy after a battle with breast cancer. Two years later, she adopted her daughter Hope Catherine. "They put her in my arms … she fit like she was born there. I looked down and these eyes were looking at me and I thought to myself, 'Forever, for as long as I am breathing, you will be protected and loved and cared for,'" the host previously said.





Meanwhile, Biles has always shown love and gratitude for her parents.

In June 2021, she took to Instagram with an "appreciation post for [her] sweet parents."

"Thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream. But most importantly, thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows," she penned.

