A three second clip of Simone Biles is the internet's new favourite meme

Simone Biles finished her Paris Olympics by winning three golds and one silver - and has also delivered the internet their favourite meme.

As one of the favourite athletes of Team USA, people have been glued to their screens to see her performances in the gymnastics competitions.

As a result, a three-second clip of the 27-year-old stretching has gone viral on social media for how quickly she whipped her head around to stare straight at the camera.

Lightning quick reflexes from the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history.

On X, formerly Twitter, user Holly Anderson posted the clip and wrote: "If she had ever needed another career, Simone would have made an amazing librarian/nun/middle school teacher of any kind, look at that predator vision whip around."







The post has been viewed 2m times and many agree as it has also received over 96,600 likes along with prompts a series of memes and reactions.

Here are some of our favourites:

















Additionally, Biles captured the hearts of people across the worldin a recent interview with the Today Show where she said "If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn't be here today."

Meanwhile, Biles's teammate Suni Lee also had the internet in stitches as she poked fun at her fall in the balance beam fall as part of the viral 'did not qualify' trend which sees people post videos of themselves trying and failing to compete in all kinds of Olympic sports, from diving to athletics and gymnastics.

Team USA has won 10 medals in total in artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics - three golds, one silver and six bronze.

