What is the 2024 Olympics 'did not qualify' TikTok trend all about?

TikTok can serve up some brilliant trends during huge sporting events and athletes not representing their country at the 2024 Olympics in Paris have been posting hilarious videos in the latest trend.

It sees social media users sharing videos of themselves trying and failing to compete in Olympic sports.

These videos are usually posted with a caption along the lines of 'I was not selected', 'I did not make the cut' or 'I did not qualify' for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Loads of people have picked up on this and have posted amazing videos of loads of different sports, mostly of athletics, diving and gymnastics.

Here are some of the most popular and unmissable ones, starting with gymnastics.

@tatum.scharfen simone, the twisties got us both unfortunately #neverforget

One social media user shared a video of them executing a floor routine but she was unable to land it properly and landed painfully on their neck.

@user436285029173 Gymnastics was not my calling #fyp #gymnastics #olympics #2024paris #beam #paris

Another shared a video of them getting it all wrong on the balance beam with a painful ending.

@kelsey.255 Maybe next year! ☺️

One user shared a video of a girl falling off the uneven bars.

And this one shows a trampoline move not quite going to plan.

Next up, diving.

@mandiemon40 @little miss just for u

This one shows a diver not getting the jump right as she faceplants the diving board on the way down.

Another shows a diver getting it all wrong and not quite jumping clear of the board in her effort.

@eviekay00 My first meet did not go too well... #diving#parisolympics#paris2024#usa#fyp

One shows a diver who got it all wrong and ended up landing on her front into the pool.

@evangerose maybe 2028 #olympics #diving #fyp

And one diver had the support of ropes so she could land safely if things went wrong and to seemingly stop her from potentially injuring herself, she was pulled her up before being dunked back down in the pool.

Savage.

Last but not least, here are some of the best athletics videos.

One shows a competitor attempting the pole vault but she seems to slip or lose footing when digging the pole into the ground and ends up clattering into that and the bar itself.

Another shows a runner competing in the 100m hurdles; she falls over on the penultimate one and tries to jump the final hurdle but can't manage to clear that one either.

@suzicalthemuzical ill get em next time😌#track #olympics #hurdle

And another video shows one runner failing to clear a hurdle, taking a hurdle out in the other lane and faceplanting the track.

She then just lies there for a bit, either in shock, pain, embarrassment or a bit of all three.

