Elon Musk's lucrative takeover of Twitter has so far proved to be a chaotic affair with hundreds of staff leaving the tech company due to the new regulations that their billionaire boss has put in play but if they'd watched The Simpsons, they might have seen it coming.

On Saturday, November 26th Musk hinted that his purchase of Twitter was long predicted by the popular animated show as part of the long-running meme that the show has a knack for foreseeing the future.

Musk simply tweeted: "Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12." He also shared a screenshot from the episode which features Lisa Simpson feeding birds in the Simpson's backyard. On the birdbox, where the birds are nesting, reads a sign that says: 'Home Tweet Home.'

Now you might be wondering why Musk tweeted this as to say that an innocuous sign on the show could predict a multi-billion dollar takeover is a little tenuous.

However, there might be something to this.



You see, episode 12 of The Simpsons 26th season is called 'The Musk Who Fell to Earth,' and yep, you've guessed it is all about Elon Musk.

In the episode, which was first aired in January 2015, Musk lands one of his rockets in the Simpsons backyard as he has come to Springfield for 'inspiration.' He soon buddies up with Homer and quickly gets into a rivalry with Mr Burns.

Ironically a subplot of the episode results in Burns having to lay off a large number of his staff at the nuclear powerplant because of Elon Musk, which is not unlike what has happened at Twitter in the last month.

Although the 'tweet' gag isn't a direct reference to Twitter and happens before Musk arrives in the episode it is rather fitting that it happened in an episode dedicated to Elon Musk.

Musk's cameo recently resurfaced on Twitter and sparked a debate after the show called Musk one of the world's greatest living inventors.

