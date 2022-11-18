Twitter employees vlog themselves counting down to being fired

A group of Twitter employees vlogged the hours and minutes leading up to them getting fired by the social media giant, amid a mass exodus since Elon Musk took over.

"We're all about to get fired from Twitter ... I've been here for nine years and nine months now," Matt Miller says, as they count down to testing if their badges had been shut off from office access.

It comes after employees were given an ultimatum and told to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office, or quit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

