A man who was tired of going to the gym has gone to the extreme lengths of getting a six-pack tattooed on his stomach to try and achieve the perfect summer body.

In a clip posted on TikTok by tattoo artist Dean Gunther, an anonymous young man is seen struggling at a gym and seeing no payoff for all the hard work he was putting in.

Rather than continuing to endeavour, he consulted the South African artist who now works in Greater Manchester to see if he could help him out.

While this might sound like a radical solution to the issue, the man seems rather pleased with the results, judging by the TikTok video of the ink, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times on the app.

@dean.gunther How to get a 6 pack in 2 days! you tattoo it!my bro was tired of spending hours in the gym, so I gave him a 6 pack tattoo, ready for summer. enjoy#6packtattoo #cosmetictattoos#tattoos#viral#fyp#6pack#6packabs





Speaking to The Sun, Gunther said: "I had seen really bad ones attempted before. Because I specialise in colour realism I wanted to give it a go. I thought it would be funny as hell."

Amazingly the entire job only took two days but Gunther did add that the client did almost quit one hour into the first session on day one.

Over on TikTok people couldn't quite believe what they were seeing. One person wrote: "Please tell me this is a joke?"

Another said: "that has to be the saddest thing I've ever seen"

A third added: "The detail in the tattoo is amazing! I’ll give you that but he’s deffo going to regret that."

