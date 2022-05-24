Sky News deputy political editor, Sam Coates, is going viral for shouting questions at Tories about recent revelations regarding Partygate - and the video is brilliant.

Insiders who allegedly attended parties held at Downing Street during lockdown have revealed supposed stories of empty bottles and messes leftover the morning after gatherings were held, according to the BBC.

The new information comes six months after the first allegations were made which Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied and promised to investigate.

Johnson and Rishi Sunak were fined in March for attending one event in June 2020.

On Tuesday, the video of Coates was shared on Twitter showing the journalist standing outside Downing Street waiting for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet to enter.



"Did you lie at the despatch box Prime Minister?" Coates shouted at Johnson. "Why did you try and stop Sue Gray publishing her report Prime Minister?"

"Is Partygate embarrassing on the world stage, foreign secretary?" Coates asked Liz Truss. "Are you being loyal to save your job? Do you think a future prime minister would make you foreign secretary?"

Coates proceeded to shout similar things to other cabinet members.

"Did Boris Johnson lie at the despatch box, Nadhim Zahawi? Or would you prefer to succeed him as prime minister?"

"Does Partygate enhance this government's reputation internationally, Oliver Dowden?"

"Are you proud of this government, Sajid Javid? Are you proud of what's been going on inside the building you've just come out of?"

"Did you discuss Partygate in cabinet deputy prime minister?" Coates asked Dominic Raab

"Did you talk about Partygate in cabinet or is it easier to hear no evil and see no evil?" Coates asked Anne-Marie Trevelyan, to which the cabinet member replied, "many important matters to discuss".

Few instances of MPs refusing to answer questions related to Partygate have emerged in the last few months including Boris Johnson and Gillian Keegan.

