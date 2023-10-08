Expert shares what happens to your body when ditching alcohol for Sober October

An expert has lifted the lid on what happens to your body when you take part in Sober October.

Sober October is a movement dedicated to ditching alcohol for the entire month and is often tied to raising money for charity.

In the UK, people donate to Macmillan Cancer Support to provide "much-needed physical, financial and emotional support to the millions of people living with cancer."

In Australia, the month is known as 'Ocsober', with funds going to the Life Education Australia organisation.

When taking part in the initiative, Drinkaware CEO Karen Tyrel says people are able to sleep much better and overall boosts moods.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said skin will be glowing by the second week, leaving a brighter, healthier complexion.

By the third week, people may have shifted a few pounds in weight.

"A typical pint of lager contains the same number of calories as a slice of pizza, and a large glass of wine the same as an ice cream sundae," she told the outlet. "Therefore, not drinking makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight."

The fourth and final week is said to reduce your risk of cancer and liver disease.

iStock

It comes after a staggering 40 per cent of Gen Zers said they would consider giving up booze for good.



Data from Voxburner’s UK Youth Trends Report recently found that 40 per cent of 18–24-year-olds would consider giving up alcohol completely, while 60 per cent said they would abstain from alcohol specifically for health and wellness reasons.

This is widely discussed across TikTok, with many sharing their experiences of 'hangxiety,' putting them off alcohol for good.

