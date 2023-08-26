40 per cent of Gen Z 'would consider giving up booze for good'

From beer and wine to spirits, alcohol is often knocked back by people as a social lubricant to have fun with friends on a night out. However, Gen Z is removing themselves from this generational pattern.

While baby boomers and millennials favour an alcoholic beverage when going out, a new trend is emerging where Gen Z are more open to removing alcohol from their social lives.

Data from Voxburner’s UK Youth Trends Report recently found that 40 per cent of 18–24-year-olds would consider giving up alcohol completely, while 60 per cent said they would abstain from alcohol specifically for health and wellness reasons.

One of the specific reasons people this age are put off from drinking is due to it affecting their mental health, with anxiety being a big factor as 35 per cent of respondents shared that alcohol has had a negative impact on them mentally.

This is a subject widely discussed on Gen Z's favourite app TikTok as people spoke of the ‘Hangxiety’ they've experienced after drinking the night before and the hashtag on the platform has over 150 million views.

Overall, the report reflects a growing interest in the sober curiosity movement, as Gen Z turn to non-alcoholic alternatives when going out with friends.

For a drink that's going to give you a boost, Red Bull has seven different flavours across its range which can help Gen Z consumers looking to cut down or go sober in social settings.

While you can drink the product straight from the can, the energy drink can also be used to make a range of mocktails - here are some examples:

Mocktail #1: Spicy Raspberry Punch





Mocktail #1: Spicy Raspberry Punch using Red Bull's Summer Ediion Juneberry flavour. Red Bull

Ingredients:

2 jalapeno slices, plus 1 for garnish

¾ oz raspberry syrup

1 oz lime juice

Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry

Garnish: jalapeno slice (optional: crushed freeze-dried raspberries; can top with fresh raspberry)

Directions:

Step One: Create the raspberry syrup. Combine raspberries and simple syrup in a bowl. Crush raspberries using a spoon.

Step Two: Add in ingredients to shaker (raspberry syrup, jalapeno slices, lime juice)

Step Three: Add ice and shake.

Step Four: Double strain over large ice cubes. Top with one 8.4 oz can of Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry. Garnish with a jalapeno slice.





Mocktail #2: Sunset Float





Mocktail #2: Sunset Float which contains Red Bull's Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot flavour Red Bull

Ingredients:

3 oz freshly squeezed orange juice

3/4 oz sweetened condensed milk

Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot

Directions:

In a highball glass, add orange juice and sweetened condensed milk. Froth until fluffy and light in color (another option: add these ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice). Fill glass with ice and add Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. Stir to combine.





Mocktail #3: Endless Summer





Mocktail #3: Endless Summer which also includes the Red Bull Summer Edition Cactus Fruit flavour Red Bull

Ingredients:

1/2 ounce Light Sweetened Coconut Milk

1/2 ounce Lime juice

2-3 lemongrass wheels (Cut the size of a penny, roughly)

Topped with Red Bull Summer Edition Cactus Fruit

Directions:

Served on the rocks in a tall Collins glass and garnished with a lime wheel and if coconut shavings can be found, a pinch on top of the wheel and lightly toast the shavings with a lighter.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.