Spirit Airlines passenger goes viral after bizarre meltdown

A passenger onboard a Spirit Airlines flight has gone viral after a bizarre meltdown that saw her be arrested.

While travelling via plane, the actions of others on board can sometimes be puzzling. One person recently sparked debate after getting into a fight with a child over the window shade, while an Olympic athlete was applauded for refusing to trade seats with an “entitled” passenger.

For passengers on a recent Spirit Airlines flight, they were left baffled by a woman’s screaming episode that later went viral on TikTok.

In clips taken on 23 March, the woman could be seen being handcuffed and told she was under arrest.

The woman shouted: “Let this go! Can I do that with freedom? All I care about is freedom.”

When informed she was being arrested, she continued: “That’s fine! I’ve been there before. I’m not scared. I’ve f**king been there before! These *****s are hurting my elbow! He’s hurting my wrist. You’re hurting me, Sheriff.”

@realkingjon Spirit at its finest…. #spiritairlines #fyp

The woman appeared to lean forward towards the officers who pushed her back down into her seat.

The clip has been viewed 1.8 million times on TikTok and sparked conversation in the comments section, with some finding the incident funny while others were empathetic towards the woman.

One person wrote: “This is an SNL skit.”

Another said: “It’s giving Jim Carrey.”

“Not gonna lie... this makes me so sad honestly,” someone else added.

The TikToker uploaded four clips from the incident and claimed that all the passengers had to be be-boarded in order for police to safely place the woman under arrest.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking