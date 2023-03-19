Spring Breakers issued terrifying warning to 'avoid cartel bloodshed'

It's that time of year when carefree college students drop everything to party on idyllic Mexican beaches for Spring Break – but now, they've been hit with a stark warning for their own safety.

It comes after four Americans were kidnapped by suspected cartel members, according to Daily Star. Two made it out alive and the remaining two sadly died.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle," the US Embassy in Mexico City said. The four Americans were then said to have been put in another car and fled.

Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) advised that people should not travel to Mexico during the mid-semester holidays.

"Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now," Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in a statement on Friday. "We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time."

Now, former US federal marshal Robert Almonte told the Daily Star that young partygoers are putting themselves at risk.

"Matamoros has always been a dangerous place," he said. "I'm telling spring breakers don't go to Mexico, because you're taking a chance. The cartels are embedded in the resorts and the rival cartels show up, there's shooting."

"Unfortunately, innocent tourists are caught in the middle and they end up getting hurt," he added. "You got some really hot spots, Matamoros is a hotspot."

