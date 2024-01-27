Brand responds to safety concerns over viral Stanley cups

Viral brand Stanley has responded to safety concerns that their products contain lead.

Despite being on the market for decades, Stanley has grown into an internet phenomenon in recent years with celebrities, influences and workers alike sporting the sought-after accessory.

The brand was initially bringing in a healthy $70 million per year in sales. That was until TikTok came into the picture, with the hashtag alone racking up over 170 million views.

As of 2023, Stanley was expected to reach over $750 million in a year, according to CNBC data.

Over the last few months, however, attention was turned to safety concerns when people started testing their cups for lead.

Stanley acknowledged that products contain a sealing material that contains "some lead" but none touches the surface of the product – and they are, in fact, safe to use.

"At Stanley, one of the key features of our products is our vacuum insulation technology, which provides consumers with drinkware that keeps beverages at the ideal temperature. Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead," a Stanley spokesperson said in a statement. "Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers."

The Stanley Quencher craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, the demand is so high that one woman was arrested after stealing $250,000 worth of the product.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits," the City of Roseville, California Police Department, joked in a Facebook post.

