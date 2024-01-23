Police advise against turning to crime for hydration after woman arrested with $2.5k of Stanley Cups

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,500 worth of Stanley cups.

On 17 January, police were called after the woman was spotted leaving a Roseville store with a shopping trolley filled with the viral cups.

The woman reportedly ignored staff and proceeded to stock up her car with the Stanleys.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits," the City of Roseville, California Police Department, joked in a Facebook post.

The stainless steel cups have become a social media sensation with a dedicated following.

One woman singlehandedly demonstrated the cup's durability after she was faced with a devastating car fire.

The clip racked up almost 90 million views on TikTok and showed her burnt-out vehicle. Astonishingly, the Stanley was the only item still intact – and it still had ice in it.

The brand has been going for 110 years since founder William Stanley Junior accidentally made the creation while working on the first practical alternating current transformer.

Stanley was racking in a healthy $70 million in annual sales a few years back – and has grown ever since.

The Quencher cup has since flooded feeds across the world, with celebrities, influencers, nurses, and office workers sporting the sought-after accessory.

Now, according to CNBC data, sales are expected to reach $750 million in a year.

