Starmer wishes Jennie the guide dog a happy birthday in the Commons

Sir Keir Starmer has wished Parliament’s furriest frontbencher, Jennie the guide dog, a happy birthday in the Commons.

Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling described his guide dog, who turned six years old on Tuesday, as a “faithful companion”.

Parliament’s pup is often spotted sleeping in the Commons near to the MP for Torbay, who has a genetic eye condition called Stargardt disease.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - House of Commons/UK Parliament

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir joked that the golden retriever did not look “particularly interested” in what he had to say.

Mr Darling had pressed the Prime Minister on the impact of the increase to employers’ national insurance contributions on the tourism industry.

He added that many businesses in his constituency thought they had “weathered the storm” of the cost-of-living crisis in Devon and Cornwall, but were being badly affected by tax rises and it could be the “last nail in the coffin of some of those businesses”.

Responding, Sir Keir said: “May I start by wishing Jennie his guide dog a very happy birthday, I think, for yesterday, six years old.

“Well she doesn’t look particularly interested in my answer I have to say.”

He went on to say the Government has announced a new visitor economy advisory council, and Visit Britain had launched a new international marketing campaign.

“I do recognise the importance of tourism to his beautiful constituency, I’ve been there many times and worked there for a short time,” he said.

Following Prime Minister’s Questions, Jennie’s X account posted a thank you to Sir Keir.

It said: “Woof woof! A big thank you to the Prime Minister for the belated birthday wishes! Better late than never, right? Feeling pawsitively special today!”

In a post on X, Mr Darling had said: “Happy sixth birthday to my incredible guide dog, Jennie!

“Jennie has been more than a guide dog but faithful companion too! She deserves all the treats, belly rubs, and love today!”

Mr Darling has previously told the Commons that Jennie is planning on becoming “the leader of the o-paw-sition”.

Jennie is one of several four-legged helpers in Westminster, with blind peer Lord Blunkett joking that his guide dog is “deeply resentful” towards her as a result of her new-found fame.

Mr Darling responded that Jennie would be happy to give the Lord’s furry friend Barley “some PR tips”.