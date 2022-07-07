Tory MP Steve Baker’s necklace has been described as “a red flag AND a deal breaker” as he announces he’s going to run for PM.

As the Conservative party crumbles under the sheer number of resignations of ministers and PPSs, discussions of a new PM have come to the fore.

MP for Wycombe, Steve Baker, has claimed he is being “implored” to run for any future leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But, photos circulating of him wearing an interesting necklace yesterday have had some joking that he’s automatically excluded.

In the picture, Baker can be seen wearing a white shirt and grey suit jacket, with a black cord necklace and two large silver charms seen around his neck.

On Twitter, one fashion editor wrote: “Don’t want to distract from the main event but there’s a concerning necklace situation.”

Another journalist asked: “Is Steve Baker trying to manifest the leadership with this necklace?”

Someone else joked that he looks like someone who works for the second-hand technology chain CeX.



They joked: “Get CeX-it done.”

Responding to one tweet, someone claimed: “That necklace is the end of any leadership bid, thankfully.”

Another said: “It’s giving divorced Dad just got back from his first trip to Glastonbury.”

Someone else wrote: “A red flag AND a deal breaker.”



According to the Guardian, Baker is an anti-green MP who claimed “extreme green policies” are “terrifying children”, adding: “I regard that as child abuse, it’s wrong.”



