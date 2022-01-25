Met Police officers use ‘sexist, derogatory’ language in strip-search

The Metropolitan police have apologised and paid compensation to an academic after officers used “sexist, derogatory and unacceptable language” when she was strip-searched.

CCTV video capturing the officers’ conversations inside a northeast London police station capturing their comments was disclosed to Dr Konstancja Duff as part of a civil action against the force.

The University of Nottingham assistant professor of philosophy was held down on the floor and her clothes were cut off during the strip search.

“What’s that smell? Oh, it’s her knickers,” one officer says.

“Is she rank?” another asked.

