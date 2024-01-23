Tourist claims she woke up to 'two strange men in the living room' during holiday

A woman was left "traumatised" after waking up at their rental property and allegedly finding two men in the living room.

When most people plan for an upcoming trip, they often book a hotel or through popular apartment rental websites – as did Kaya and her family.

In a viral clip posted to TikTok that's racked up over 700,000 views, Kaya (@kaya.summer) explained how they had booked a property in San Diego for a week over New Year's.

Everything was going fine – until they allegedly heard voices in the early hours of the morning.

Kaya claimed: "There are two strange men in the living room that I have never seen before… And they’re yelling at us, saying, 'What are you doing here? This is my house. Why are you in my house?'"

Kaya went on to suggest that the unexpected visitors accused the family of breaking in – despite her parents showing them the booking confirmation email.

@kaya.summer/TikTok

"The cops show up. We show them my reservation. They ask us a few questions, and they’re like, ‘Alright, well, have a good night.’ And then they leave," Kaya claimed.

Kaya said her family filed a complaint with the company and provided all of the required evidence including a police report.

The company reportedly responded along the lines of: "'Oh yeah, that sounds horrible. I’m so sorry to hear that.'"

Her father is in the process of having the incident escalated.

Fellow TikTokers soon chimed in with advice, with one advising her to take the matter to court.

"We talked to a lawyer he said we have grounds to pursue a refund. Hoping we don’t have to take it that far," Kaya responded.

Another outraged viewer said: "You'd think once you'd confirmed the rental and you had the property manager they'd have at least taken a step back and calmed themselves."

Meanwhile, a third added: "This is why I stay in hotels."

Indy100 reached out to the rental company for comment

