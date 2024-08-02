Man claims stranger spoke through his iPhone before shutting down

A man was left startled after claiming a stranger hacked into his phone before it completely shut down.

Tristian Galindo turned to TikTok with the horrifying series of events, which all started when he hung up on a female friend.

"They hung up; I hung up, but when I looked at my phone, it still said I was on a phone call, but their name was not up there anymore,” Galindo alleged. "It was just like a blank phone call. I don’t know how to explain it."



He went on to claim he said "hello" – and to his surprise, a male voice responded before his phone completely shut down.

"I’m not on a call, but this man is talking to me," Galindo recalled. "Next thing I know, my whole phone shuts down; all of my apps are logged out of. It just took me 20 minutes to get back into TikTok."





The clip has since racked up over 380,000 views and thousands more comments.

"I know my FBI agent is bored AF. All he/she sees is me scrolling TikTok ignoring calls," one joked, while another wrote: "I’m not even joking when I say I would go phoneless if this happened to me."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "What in the 90s and early 2000s going on? When the calls used cross switch. I be on my house phone talking with my parents back in my HS days & I would hear others in my building convos."

Indy100 reached out to Apple for comment

