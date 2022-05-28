The eagerly awaited fourth and final season of Netflix smash hit Stranger Things is almost with us and as you can guess the streaming giant is pulling out all the stops to promote it.

This includes bringing the shows show’s iconic Surfer Boy Pizza fast-food chain to life in East London. Posters related to the show have been popping up all over London which contained hidden clues as to where the pop-up might actually be.

Eventually, a 'portal' to the show's Upside Down dimension began to emerge outside The White Rabbit recording studio in Shoreditch. Once inside fans are treated to a multi-sensory experience that pays homage to all things related to the show before you eventually head down a tunnel to a recreation of one of the Surfer Boy Pizza restaurants.

While this is all well and good and a perfect way for fans to get excited about the new season which was released on Netflix on May 27th, people couldn't help noticing something rather crude about the so-called portal.

Stranger Things Season 4 is available to watch now on Netflix.

