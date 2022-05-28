The eagerly awaited fourth and final season of Netflix smash hit Stranger Things is almost with us and as you can guess the streaming giant is pulling out all the stops to promote it.
This includes bringing the shows show’s iconic Surfer Boy Pizza fast-food chain to life in East London. Posters related to the show have been popping up all over London which contained hidden clues as to where the pop-up might actually be.
Eventually, a 'portal' to the show's Upside Down dimension began to emerge outside The White Rabbit recording studio in Shoreditch. Once inside fans are treated to a multi-sensory experience that pays homage to all things related to the show before you eventually head down a tunnel to a recreation of one of the Surfer Boy Pizza restaurants.
While this is all well and good and a perfect way for fans to get excited about the new season which was released on Netflix on May 27th, people couldn't help noticing something rather crude about the so-called portal.
See for yourselves:
\u201cFinally a evil gash you can climb right inside\u201d— Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@Crystal | Black Lives Matter) 1653734064
\u201cI for one welcome our new giant goth vagina pizza overlords.\u201d— Marc Burrows \uea00 (@Marc Burrows \uea00) 1653733394
\u201cHoney, grab the kids! We\u2019re going to the Netflix pussy downtown today!\u201d— meg \u201cAlana\u201d bitchell (@meg \u201cAlana\u201d bitchell) 1653670762
\u201c@NetflixUK This is a lot more sexual than what we got in Madrid...\n#STRANGERTHINGS4 \nhttps://t.co/lRuGsk5g5L\u201d— Netflix UK & Ireland (@Netflix UK & Ireland) 1653573629
\u201c@NetflixUK Strangers Things or Sex Education ?\u201d— Netflix UK & Ireland (@Netflix UK & Ireland) 1653573629
\u201cfor some reason i feel the need to close my legs\u201d— \ud83c\udf24\ufe0f FACE THE SUN (@\ud83c\udf24\ufe0f FACE THE SUN) 1653731015
Told you it was crude...
Stranger Things Season 4 is available to watch now on Netflix.
