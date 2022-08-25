A debate has been spurred online after a woman was filmed wearing an "inappropriate" G-string bikini at a family waterpark.

TikToker Kim Stram (@kstram83) posted the 17-second clip from the unnamed waterpark where the unidentified woman sported a revealing nude-colour bikini.

The garment had criss-cross string straps at the back and the thong design meant that the woman's bottom was displayed.

In the clip, the woman who was wearing a large pair of sunglasses could be seen enjoying the wave pool, while children playing around her appeared to not pay any attention to her.

But Stram was keen to know if people were also unbothered with the outfit choice. In the on-screen text wrote: "Is this appropriate for a family water park or not?"

"Thoughts!! I don't think it's appropriate there's kids all around her, but she looks great!!" the caption read.







Since posting the clip, Stram's TikTok has received 4.5m views, 161,000 likes, and over 21,000 comments from people who were divided in opinion over the bikini.

On the one hand, there were people who said that if the kids weren't fussed with her bikini then neither should the adults.

One person said: "People keep saying there's kids around but the kids don't care. the women are just concerned their husbands are looking."



"Children don't care or sexualise, it's what we teach our children that matters," another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "In Spain all family beaches, water parks are just like her."

"Is it appropriate to record someone in a bathing suit without them noticing?" a fourth person questioned whether the TikToker receive permission from the woman in question to film her.



On the other hand, there were also many comments who deemed the woman's bikini as "not appropriate" and added that there is a "time and place" for it.

One person wrote: "Everyone supportive yet if a man wore a skin tight speedo with kids eye level to it they would be mad as hell."

"It’s called having respect for others and their family this world doesn’t have it anymore," another person said.

Someone else added: "No!!!! People don’t have any sense I mean cmon there’s kids around

"That’s too much. Time and place. I wear stuff like that but I wouldn’t wear it there out of respect for others," a fourth person commented.

