A model has opened up about a brutal eyeball tattoo that left her temporarily blind and crying blue tears.

Amber Luke (@amberluke666) reflected on the botched body modification she had done five years ago. She told her 22,000 Instagram followers that she had become "completely incapable of being an independent person."

"The torturous procedure had me endure four syringe injections into each of my eyeballs (if done correctly - only supposed to be two injections)."



Amber added: "I cried blue tears for two days after the procedure was performed. (botched)".

Many people thanked the influencer for sharing her candid story. "Gotta be scary as hell," one said. "Glad it worked out in the end!"

Another penned: "Actual inspiration the person you are and all you’ve overcome bub."

She then thanked her tattoo artist for capturing the experience on her ribs. The tattoo shows a woman with blue tears coming out of her eyes.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@amberluke666/Instagram

Amber set herself the goal of having a full-body suit by 25. In just five years, she managed to get 98 per cent done. She has spent around AUD 230,000 (£129,000) on tattoos, surgeries and injections.



She wrote: "We now see the ‘Blue Eyes White Dragon’ emerge. I am humbly proud to be the person I am today."

Speaking about her traumatic eyeball tattoo in 2019, Amber toldBarcroft TV: “I can't even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed ten shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye. That happened four times per eye, that was pretty brutal.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball. If your eyeball procedure's done correctly, you're not supposed to go blind at all. I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

