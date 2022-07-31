A former teacher from Ohio has gone viral after he quit his job to go and work at Walmart as it paid as it pays $12,000 more.

28-year-old Seth Goshorn shared a video on TikTok earlier this month which showed him sporting his new blue Walmart uniform. The text overlay of the video reads: "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree."

Since he shared the clip on 18th July he has received more than 800,000 views and has even been interviewed on Good Morning America as a result.

He said: "I wouldn't disparage anyone from becoming a teacher it's one of the most noble professions that you can do. Think about how good our teachers could be if they just focused on teaching and not having to work a second job on weekends."

Goshorn worked in education for five-and-a-half years as a second-grade teacher and last year made $43,000 teaching in Ohio's Stark County.

However, by working at Walmart in Walmart in Massillon, Ohio, as a stocking 2 coach, he'll reportedly make $ 55,000 a year before bonuses.

He's now hoping that the attention that his new role has received will spark a conversation about the low pay that teachers get. "I absolutely don't want this to be that I'm just trying to discourage anybody from becoming a teacher," he told GMA. "They didn't choose to have to work a second job that comes along with it, and that's the thing that I would have loved to see go away."

