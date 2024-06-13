Ted Cruz's most infamous moment mourned after Elon Musk hides 'likes'

Elon Musk's decision to make 'likes' private on Twitter/X is unfortunate for Senator Ted Cruz, as it's only brought back memories we're sure he'd rather forget.

The policy update has everyone remembering an incident involving Cruz and his Twitter likes from 2017, and how different it would have been if 'likes' had always been private on the social media platform.

In case you're unsure what we're referring to, back in September 2017, the Senator's official Twitter account had 'liked' a hardcore porn video.

Cruz had gone on to blame a staffer, who he said had, "inadvertently hit the like button.”

“It was not a deliberate act,” Cruz claimed at the time. “We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious.”

Now, Musk's change to the platform has everyone reminiscing on one of the stranger moments of U.S. politics.

"Ted Cruz just mad all these rules weren't in effect [...] in the year of our lord 2017," one user posted.

Another post read, "Ted Cruz: Where was this feature in 2017?"

"Elon can never delete the fact that Ted Cruz liked p*rn on 9/11in 2017," a different user wrote.

Similarly, someone used the same screenshot writing, "with likes being private lets never forget this gem from Ted Cruz back in 2017."

"How are we supposed to know when Ted Cruz like porn on 9/11?" Another asked.

