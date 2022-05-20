A duo of pranksters tried to get Texas Senator Ted Cruz to sign a newspaper that said Cruz's father was involved with President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

The Good Liars is a comedy duo that often tries to pull off pranks involving notable people like politicians. The team has gone to Trump rallies to interview supporters and bought the Trump 2024 website to mess with the former president.

On Thursday, they posted a video trying to trick Senator Cruz into signing a National Enquirer paper from 2016 that claimed Cruz's father knew and worked with Lee Harvey Oswald.

At the time a photo of Lee Harvey Oswald with an unknown man was circulating around and although the unknown man looked similar to Cruz's father, it was not. Donald Trump used the National Enquirer article against Cruz while campaigning for president.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the video, one of the men approached Cruz with the folded-up cover story and ask him to sign it. Before taking a pen to sign it, Cruz unfolds it and quickly realizes the two are trying to prank him.

"why wouldn't you sign it," one of the men asks Cruz as they're seemingly escorted away.

"Because I've seen your silly videos," Cruz yells back.

At the beginning of the video, one of the pranksters says shortly after Trump circulated the theory that Cruz's father assisted in the JFK assassination Cruz endorsed Trump for president.

"These guys are amazing" people said on Twitter in response to the video.

Fans of The Good Liars found their prank hysterical despite it not working as hoped.

Pranksters often target Cruz for viral videos, like one who asked the Texas Senator for a photo in the airport only to troll him with a pro-choice statement.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.