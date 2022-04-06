Trump supporter says she'd rather have Putin as president than Joe Biden

A Trump supporter has admitted she'd rather have Putin as president than Joe Biden.

Political comedy duo, The Good Liars, known for asking controversial questions to unsuspecting right-wing members of the public, asked for the thoughts of a woman wearing full Trump merchandise.

When asked for the reasons for her choice of Putin, she responded: "He's been given a tough...since World War II, Russia's been the bad guy when in actual reality the Nazis left Germany and they ended up going to Ukraine.

"George Bush was actually a Nazi," she stated.

