Ted Cruz is stunned as he gets trolled by pro-choice guy in airport

Ted Cruz was left stunned after running into a pro-choice member of the public at an airport.

Agreeing to make a video with who he thought was a fan, the guy in the clip took the opportunity to put his arm around Cruz and say to the camera, "pro-choice baby, pro-choice."

The Texas Senator looked taken aback before quickly exiting the camera, adding, "good to meet you sir" and walking away.

Abortion in the state is currently illegal past detection of a baby's heartbeat.

