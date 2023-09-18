Teenager left in tears after no one comes to his coffee shop on opening day

A teenager who opened their own cafe was left upset after nobody turned up on the opening day.

The 18-year-old from near Adelaide in Australia went viral on TikTok after revealing in videos that “nobody came” to the opening of his cafe.

Tom Oswald opened his cafe, “Homeboy”, in Hahndorf in July straight after graduating from high school. He has been using TikTok to document the opening of the cafe and the disappointing opening day.

In one video viewed more than 1.3 million times, Oswald filmed his empty cafe and the food that was on sale. He was also seen inside the cafe with his head in his hands.

Text overlaying the clip read: “Opened a cafe and nobody came.”

In the comments, people encouraged the young business owner to keep going and not to get disheartened.

“Bro we started 6 months ago stay positive show up for yourself and it will happen!! time is a curse and your friend. trust the process,” one TikToker commented.

Another person said: “If I was in Adelaide I would be there in a heartbeat! Follow your dreams!”

Speaking to news.com.au, Oswald explained: “The café can get a little bit quiet at times, but it is something I fully expect and do not get down about it.

“Quiet days give me time to reflect and research and busy days teach me the importance of efficiency.”

In a follow-up video, Oswald revealed a few customers had come in who had seen his TikTok and showed up to support.

“Good TikTok people will save the world,” someone commented.

Another praised: “Came in today and the vibes were slay.”

