Tesla owner fuming after $26,000 pay up to get access to his car

A Tesla owner insisted on recalls after being locked out of the vehicle and allegedly expected to pay a staggering $26,000.

Mario Zelaya (@supermariozelaya) turned to TikTok back in 2022 to vent his frustrations and concerns to over 18 million viewers.

The footage shows Mario seemingly locked out of the $140,000 Tesla as the battery had died.

Ultimately, Mario decided to sell the Tesla, which he called a "piece of trash," as it wasn't worth paying the additional amount for a new battery. However, there was one problem... The documents were locked inside of the car.

Mario reportedly paid $30 to have another copy sent to him.

Inevitably, the clip was flooded with thousands of comments, with one writing: "I knew it! If the battery dies, a brand new battery is pretty much the cost of a new car."

"That is sick, that is a very common issue with those cars, so bad," another added.





@supermariozelaya Replying to @Mario Zelaya Here’s an update and some clarifications on my dead 💩 Tesla. Also, someone is buying it tomorrow for $19K and is taking on the responsibility of opening up the car. I got 85 messages on FB Marketplace on it 😅. Guess I’m selling it for cheap? #tesla #car





Elsewhere, another TikToker reported his Tesla having a mind of its own after he decided to take it for a spin in a dark, deserted cemetery.

As they slowly made their way around the empty driving path, the Tesla sent a hazard alert. The pedestrian warning system suddenly lights up and shows a figure to the side of the car, several times – but in a creepy turn of events, there was no one in sight.

The driver was repeatedly heard yelling, “I told you!” as his passengers screamed: “There’s another one!”

Indy100 reached out to Tesla for comment

