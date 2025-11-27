Watch: JD Vance goes on bizarre Trump-like rant about Thanksgiving turkey

At a Thanksgiving appearance at Fort Campbell, Vice President JD Vance stunned U.S. troops with what many called a "strange" speech about one Thanksgiving staple: turkey.

After asking how many of the soldiers “really like turkey,” Vance responded: “You are all full of s*** … turkey doesn’t actually taste that good.”

"A pretty good rule of thumb … if you’ve got to deep-fry something to make it taste good, it probably isn’t that good", he added.

Meanwhile, the occasion, meant to honour the troops before the holiday, had just followed a serious national security incident, making the off-the-cuff food rant feel especially unexpected.

Needless to say, social media has had a field day with the spectacle, with some mocking his disdain for a Thanksgiving tradition many hold dear, while others are bemused by the dramatic delivery.

