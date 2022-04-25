By now, you've probably seen the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson and if not, then you are missing out (unless you are Ben Shapiro).

The film is one of the most grounded and gritty versions of the character we've ever and a far cry from one of the first big-screen adaptations of the DC Comics hero played by Adam West.

Back in the 1960s, Batman wasn't so much of a brooding caped crusader, who listened to Nirvana and couldn't even crack a smile. He was quick-witted, funny, colourful and very good at dancing.

So, what would happen if Adam West's take on The Dark Knight found himself in the grim and grungey world of The Batman?

Well, wonder no more because CGI YouTube channel The Corridor Crew have imagined it for you and the results are pretty amazing, to say the least.

That is some seriously impressive editing and what made it even better was to see the likes of Frank Gorshin's Riddler and Burgess Meredith's Penguin in there too as well as the 1960s Batmobile and tons of the references to the Adam West series and film.

The new cut of the trailer has since gone viral with many people loving it, including The Batman director himself, Matt Reeves.





If you are interested in seeing how they did it you can do so in the YouTube video below.

We put the OLDEST Batman into the NEWEST Batman www.youtube.com





Just in case you didn't know: West, who sadly passed away in 2017, was absolutely amazing as Batman.

