AI recreates the Simpsons as a hyperrealistic live-action 1950s sitcom

AI looks set to change the way we live and work in the future, but people have also found some pretty incredible, and much more light-hearted applications for it recently – not least reimagining The Simpsons as a hyperrealistic live-action 1950s sitcom.

Last year, a life-like recreation of Family Guy went viral, and now Matt Groening’s classic animation has been turned into an eerily realistic live-action show.

The new clip was posted on Twitter/X by @demonflyingfox, and shows the long-running series like it’s never been seen before.

The Simpson's house on Evergreen Terrace is given a colourful new look, Homer Simpson is shown as the "loveable but bumbling" everyman in real life and Marge Simpson as his "patient and kindhearted wife who holds the family together".

The children are also recreated with incredible detail, while some of the other characters are brought to life in unnerving fashion.

Millhouse, too, gets an update, as do Moe, Apu and Barney.

Mr Burns is nothing short of demonic in his appearance, while Krusty and Sideshow Bob are both pretty terrifying too, with the latter seen holding a large knife.

demonflyingfox

The clip has racked up more than 3.8 million views on Twitter/X, and sparked a bit reaction from fans.

The Simpsons is famous for seeing into the future. From Donald Trump's 2016 election victory to the shocking twist at the end of Game of Thrones , it seems that the show has a knack for predicting the future – however, it definitely didn’t see @demonflyingfox’s new video coming.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings