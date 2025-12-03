Everything we know about The Traitors season 4

Following a whirlwind Celebrity Traitors season packed with murders, double-crosses, and that unforgettable Celia Imrie wind moment, the series reached its dramatic end last month.

Now that the dust has settled on Alan Carr’s historic Celebrity Traitors win, viewers are already casting their minds ahead.

Attention is swiftly shifting back to the main event: when will the fourth season of The Traitors be making its return to our screens?

Here's what we know:

When is The Traitors back on TV?

The BBC has confirmed that the next instalment of The Traitors will kick off on New Year’s Day, airing at 8pm on both BBC One and iPlayer.

Here’s how the first two episodes are scheduled to drop:

Episode 1: Thursday 1 January 2026 at 8pm

Episode 2: Friday 2 January 2026 at 8pm

What can we expect from The Traitors season 4 of The Traitors?

The BBC has already shared its excitement about the show’s future. Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the broadcaster, said of the renewal: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year, and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who'll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Adding to the anticipation, Mike Cotton, creative director unscripted at Studio Lambert and executive producer for The Traitors, teased more drama on the horizon. He said: "We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game.

"Seeing famous faces navigate the roundtable or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series 4 also confirmed too.

"There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands... Claudia's going to have to pack some extra knitwear."





Will there be another Celebrities Traitors?

A second celebrity edition has officially been commissioned, confirming that the format will return with another star-studded line-up.

Although the BBC hasn’t announced when it will air, Patel-Knight has already offered a hint of what to expect, saying: "In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first."





All three previous seasons of The Traitors can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.

