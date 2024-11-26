What is Thick Trunk Tuesday and why is it trending?

The hashtag "Thick Trunk Tuesday" is trending on social media, but what is the trend about and what are people posting?

From the Sycamore Gap tree close to Hadrian’s Wall to The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest, the UK has been home to many famous trees that nature lovers are very fond of.

To celebrate some of the heftiest trees around, the Thick Trunk Tuesday trend has emerged, giving people the chance to share pictures of their favourite trees - and as the name suggests, they also have very thick trunks.

Using the hashtag #thicktrunktuesday, social media users from all over the world can join in, drawing the attention of others who are interested in the trend.

It not only offers a delightful, nature-filled start to a Tuesday but also gives us a glimpse at some magnificent and often ancient trees from across the globe.

“Good morning treepeople and happy #thicktrunktuesday,” someone wrote on X/Twitter.

Another said: “An old endemic sycamore in Sycamore Canyon, north of Malibu, being glorious for #thicktrunktuesday.”

Someone else shared: “This ancient oak tree stands proudly in #Fredville Park in #Kent #thicktrunktuesday.”





One Swedish poster wrote: “Happy #ThickTrunkTuesday from me and my old gnarly friend!”





The Royal Parks charity also got involved. They wrote: “This magnificent London plane is believed to have the thickest trunk in St. James's Park - with the tree being around 150 years old!”

