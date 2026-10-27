People think Barack Obama ’s comments on Donald Trump ’s design taste struck a nerve after he went on two separate rants.

Over the weekend, former US president Obama was in Ohio at a rally to support a Democratic candidate ahead of the midterm elections. While there, he used his platform to comment on many issues he sees with current president Trump, including his gaudy sense of style when it comes to White House renovations.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory – there’s gold everywhere,” Obama mocked.

Since then, Trump has gone on two different rants about the jibe, seeming to take great offense.

First, he ranted to the press, calling Obama a “stupid person”.

“He’s not a smart guy, let me tell you. In my opinion, he’s not smart at all. Because the way he ran the country, only a stupid person would run the country like that ... For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president,” Trump claimed.

Then, he was at it again later that same day at a Mississippi rally.

Trump said: “I fix things very good [sic], very beautifully, and I always build beautiful and inexpensive ... He said, this isn’t a Cheesecake Factory, can you believe it, which is a very successful company ... He doesn’t like successful companies.”





“Obama wrecked him,” someone argued.





One person pointed out: “Who could've guessed the joke would've baited Trump into spending the last week of the election talking more about his White House renovations?”

Another suggested: “Trump is absolutely fuming, and it is premium, unfiltered entertainment.”

One account claimed: “Incredible — Trump tries to self-soothe about Obama’s Cheesecake Factory Line clearly hurting his feelings… for 2 full minutes.”

Someone else said: “Obama definitely hit a nerve....”

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