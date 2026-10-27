People think JD Vance accidentally told on US president Donald Trump with his explanation about high gas prices.

With the crucial midterm elections fast approaching, the Republicans have been campaigning hard for their candidates in different states around the country.

At a rally in Montana, vice president JD Vance gave a speech in which he attempted to explain away the high price of gas (primarily caused by Trump’s Iran war) as a temporary glitch caused by an outside force and not the actions of his own boss.

“You will hear many say that gas prices are too high … Remember in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and gas prices skyrocketed … They skyrocketed in 1979, they skyrocketed in 2001, they skyrocketed in 2007. They skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator decides to throw a tantrum,” Vance explained.

And it left many people asking the same thing: isn’t that essentially what’s happened with Trump’s Iran war?

“It’s funny when they accidentally tell the truth,” someone argued in response to Vance’s remark.

California governor Gavin Newsom’s press office joked: “Can’t believe he’d talk about Trump like that.”

“Homie that’s your boss,” another wrote.

Someone else argued: “They are telling on themselves again…”

Congresswoman Kelly Morrison argued: “Right. Every accusation is an admission with these guys.”

One person suggested: “That tinpot dictator is Donald Trump.”

Chuck Schumer argued: “The truest thing [JD Vance] has said in a long, long time.”

Another person asked: “Is he allowed to talk about Trump that way?”

One person said: “I think I agree on some points here.”

Someone else commented: “The complete lack of self awareness here... wow.”

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