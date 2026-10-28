GTA 6 LIVE: New screenshots and file size rumours 'revealed'

New GTA 6 screenshots have been posted on social media and there has been a claim made online about the game's huge download size.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases soon on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games recently released an official launch trailer, the third for GTA 6, which was the last update from the studio on the game.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

GTA 6 file size 'revealed' A renowned datamining account appears to have revealed the download size for GTA 6 - and gamers are going to have to be clearing out a lot of space from their consoles to be able to play it. X / Twitter account @PlaystationSize claims the download size for GTA 6 is a whopping 210GB. Insider Gaming reports it has corroborated this claim. However this has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and remains speculation until anything official is announced.

New GTA 6 screenshots posted Brand new GTA 6 screenshots from EDGE's upcoming cover feature of GTA 6 have been posted across social media. EDGE posted a teaser of what to expect which included some of the new screenshots that will feature and some of these have since been upscaled and posted online.

They appear to show some of the different locations and characters in GTA 6, including Jason pulling a Max Payne style pose. That issue of EDGE goes on sale on 29 October and the full feature from that will also be released online for free on GamesRadar+.

GTA 6 Jason and Lucia actor speculation swells Speculation about who is playing Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 is swelling following two viral social media posts. Manni L Perez has long been rumoured to play Lucia and those rumours were fuelled during a recent livestream on Instagram. She spent 12 minutes speaking about her life growing up, what her life is like now and said she was a "regular person", dodging constant questions about GTA 6. While she didn't say anything specifically about the upcoming game, there's a look she gave which went viral. During a section of the stream, Perez said: "I feel I might get on here because a lot of people are asking questions, a lot of people want to get to know me and that's just a little bit about me..." She then gave a side eye to the camera and grinned as she paused for a few seconds, said "but yeah", played with her hair and looked down. With Jason, it's long been rumoured Dylan Rourke is playing him - however a new video has emerged which has swelled speculation it could actually be Rob Brinkmann. A video has gone viral of Brinkmann talking and there have been claims online his voice sounds remarkably similar to that of Jason. Both Jason and Lucia's actors in GTA 6 have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Speculated Jason actor twist There's been a twist in speculation of who is playing Jason in GTA 6. For ages, there has been heavy speculation that it's Dylan Rourke - however a new video has emerged which has swelled speculation it could actually be Rob Brinkmann. A video has gone viral of Brinkmann talking and there have been claims online his voice sounds remarkably similar to that of Jason. Jason's actor in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Rumoured Lucia actor in GTA 6 goes viral for livestream moment Manni L Perez, the actor rumoured to be playing Lucia in GTA 6, has gone viral for a moment that happened during a livestream she hosted on Instagram. Perez spent around 12 minutes speaking about her life growing up, what her life is like now and said she was a "regular person". Comments were flooded with questions and comments about the heavy speculation of her playing Lucia in GTA 6. While she managed to dodge all of these questions and didn't say anything about it specifically, there's a look she gave during the stream which has gone viral. During a section of the stream, Perez said: "I feel I might get on here because a lot of people are asking questions, a lot of people want to get to know me and that's just a little bit about me..." She then gave a side eye to the camera and grinned as she paused for a few seconds, said "but yeah", played with her hair and looked down. This has fuelled speculation Perez could be playing Lucia as people online are claiming she offered a bit of a hint here, really wanting to share more but can't at this stage, especially following reports Rockstar reminded its actors they were under NDAs after Stephen Root revealed he's voicing Brian Heder. Again, Manni L Perez playing Lucia in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed.

Rockstar Games releases official GTA 6 launch trailer Rockstar Games has shared a 90 second launch trailer for GTA 6 with the game releasing on 19 November in just five weeks' time. It shows brand new cinematics, gameplay and artwork and is soundtracked by a brand new track called 'Flower In a Hurricane' "from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard". At the time of writing, it has more than 66m views on YouTube alone. The trailer starts by showing Jason working at Brian's Marina in The Keys, finishing off a boat when he gets a phone call from Lucia. Jason left the army but not on the best of terms, reveals a voiceover, saying they "don't give loans or anything to people like me". The scene of Vice City and Leonida is then set with a wide shot of the city at night, a gang in a car and an incredibly detailed lizard avoiding being hit by a vehicle. Jason and Lucia are then seen with attention turning to Jason in a number of different situations, such as wading through knee-high waters with a rifle and night vision goggles, putting on knuckle dusters, in a helicopter and about to brutally murder someone by throwing them through the propellors of an airboat. Lucia can then be seen robbing a bank and there are intermittent scenes of Jason and Lucia getting intimate in the shower together - with Lucia's ankle tag going off. Lucia is also seen jumping onto a moving plane. There are cop chases, workouts, explosions, a man coming face-to-face with a snake and a helicopter carrying a load that crashes through a skyscraper. Different combat situations are shown with different weapons and it finishes with Jason and Lucia jumping multiple storeys down into a swimming pool. The caption for the trailer said: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive." The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 console.

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