Tiffany Gomas spotted boarding plane again for first time since viral freakout video

Tiffany Gomas has been spotted boarding a plane for the first time since her "not real" meltdown on 2 July.

To refresh everyone's memory, Gomas went viral for her rant on board an American Airlines flight, where she claimed a fellow passenger wasn't real.



"That motherf**ker back there is not real," she said at the front of the plane while pointing towards her seat. The video went on to become an online phenomenon with TikTok trends, merch and conspiracy theories.

Now, TMZ spoke with the 38-year-old marketing executive ahead of boarding her flight at LAX. Gomas, who was sporting the same outfit as the initial video, said she felt "a little bit of anxiety" being in the airport again.

The outlet went on to ask the all-important question from the July incident: "What did you see?"

Gomas told the reporter that she had been told she "cannot comment on it right now."

When asked whether there would be a tell-all interview, she said: "The rate it's going, I feel like it's gonna have to happen. There's some things in the works, mostly non-profit charity stuff."

Despite Gomas remaining tight-lipped on what she actually saw, she said she "100 per cent" was getting off the plane, and still stands by that decision.

Tiffany Gomas Back at Airport, Plays Coy on What She 'Saw' on Plane | TMZ www.youtube.com





Weeks after the incident, Gomas finally addressed her actions in a self-recorded video posted to her X/Twitter account.



"My use of profanity was completely unnecessary, and I want to apologise to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard," she said. "We all have our bad moments, um, some are far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times."

Last week, Gomas once again took to social media with a fresh, rebranded appearance, writing: "One moment doesn’t define you; but it can define your purpose."





Emphasising her ambitions to become a motivational mental health guru, she added the hashtags: “#selflove #empowerment #motivation #staytuned.”

